Betty J. Patterson
1936 - 2020
Betty J. Patterson

March 11, 1936 - June 11, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Betty J. Patterson, 84, of South Bend passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Milton Home in South Bend. She was born March 11, 1936 in South Bend to the late Ivan “Red” Brown and Nellie (Pritchard) Brown.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Cathy Patterson of Las Vegas, NV; sons, Paul (Robyn) Patterson, Jr. of Bushnell, FL and Larry (Debbie) Patterson of Niles, MI; five grandchildren, Brad (Jessica) Patterson of Lake Mary, FL, Brandy (Marcus) Mattos of Orlando, FL, Amy (Dave) Roos of Niles, MI, Stephanie (Darrel) Bossung of Lafayette, IN, and Holly (Blaire) Wozny of Niles, MI; seven great-grandchildren, Krista, William, Della, Wren, Kane, Abby, and Cooper; brother, James (Sharon) Brown of Mishawaka, IN; and special cousin, Sparkle Jeffries of New Carlisle, IN. In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded by her brother, Ronald Brown.

Betty was a homemaker who enjoyed playing bingo and lottery tickets, watching game shows, and reading. She also loved hosting Christmas Eve for her family.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date. Palmer Funeral Homes-Guisinger Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.

Contributions in memory of Betty may be made to Hello Gorgeous of HOPE, Inc., 1130 Altgeld Street, South Bend, IN 46614.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

