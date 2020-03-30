|
Betty J. Ruide
July 14, 1936 - March 9, 2020
CASSOPOLIS, MI - Betty J. Ruide, age 83, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Monday, March 9, 2020.
She was born July 14, 1936, the only child of Leland and Edith Ruide.
Ms. Ruide's remains will be laid to rest beside her parents on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Adamsville Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 30, 2020