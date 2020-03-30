Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wagner Family Funerals - Connolly Chapel
202 North Broadway Street
Cassopolis, MI 49031
(269) 445-2435
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Ruide
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. Ruide

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty J. Ruide Obituary
Betty J. Ruide

July 14, 1936 - March 9, 2020

CASSOPOLIS, MI - Betty J. Ruide, age 83, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Monday, March 9, 2020.

She was born July 14, 1936, the only child of Leland and Edith Ruide.

Ms. Ruide's remains will be laid to rest beside her parents on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Adamsville Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wagner Family Funerals - Connolly Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -