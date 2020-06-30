Betty J. Saenz
Jan. 29, 1933 - June 26, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Betty J. Saenz, 87, passed away at 1:32 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at her home in South Bend, Indiana surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born on January 29, 1933 in Saint Joseph, Michigan to the late Henry and Louise (Brick) Diener. In 1954 at St. Peter Evangelical Reformed Church in Saint Joseph, MI, Betty married Richard Saenz who preceded her in death in 1979.
Betty worked for over 20 years at the St. Joseph County Public Library as a Clerk until she retired. She was a 1951 graduate of Saint Joseph High School in Saint Joseph, MI. She enjoyed her years of working at the library and a love of books. Betty had an eye for a good garage sale, and enjoyed practicing yoga and Tai Chi with her friends Lois, Selma, and Betty. She was a devoted member of Emmaus Lutheran Church for the past 65 years.
Betty is survived by her four sons, Rick Saenz of South Bend, IN, Chris (Jill) Saenz of Conway, SC, Jerry (Laura) Saenz of Trail Creek, IN, and Joseph (Briggette) Saenz of Charlotte, SC; and three grandchildren, Theresa Saenz (Alina Spiess) of Golden, CO, Anna and Emily Saenz both of Conway, SC. Betty is also survived by her brother, Thomas Diener of Saint Joseph, MI. Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son James Kevin Saenz, sister, Ruth Hansen, and four brothers, Carl Diener, Henry Diener, Edward Diener, and Sam Diener.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a. m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Emmaus Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Richard Stuckwisch officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in South Bend, IN. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 4-7 at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend.
Memorial contributions can be made in Betty's memory to Emmaus Evangelical Lutheran Church, 929 Milton Street, South Bend, IN 46613. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
