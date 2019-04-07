Betty Jane Kluge



Sept. 21, 1921 - March 25, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Betty Jane Kluge, 97, of South Bend died Monday, March 25 in Healthwin Specialized Care Facility following a lengthy illness. Mrs. Kluge was born September 21, 1921 in Mishawaka to the late Ida L. (Steinke) and Phillip H. Matz and was a lifetime area resident. On August 19, 1945 in Mishawaka, as Betty J. Matz she married Gerhard E. Kluge, who preceded her in death in 1999. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Gwendolyn J. Cikanek and her siblings, Isbella Wolf, Nola Dielmann, Charlotte Schnaible, and Phillip H. Matz, Jr. She is survived by a daughter, Carol A. Kyrias (Stephen Mark) of Mount Prospect, IL; three grandchildren, Stephen G. Kyrias (Jennifer), Matthew P. Kyrias (Cheryl), and Hallie Naber (Andrew); and four grandchildren, Sebastian, Simone, and Finn Kyrias and Evelyn Naber.



Betty was a graduate of Mishawaka High School and received Naval training at Hunter College in New York and advanced training at Iowa State Teachers College. She was a long time member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and St. Paul's Fellowship. She was also a member of the Michiana Tidal Waves. She was formerly an activist of Citizens Against Fluoridation and other environmental issues through the years.



A celebration of Betty's life will take place at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 51490 Laurel Rd., South Bend at a date to be determined. Cremation has taken place and burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola.



Memorial contributions may be made to the church.