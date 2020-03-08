|
Betty Jane Lutz
July 28, 1930 - March 5, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - On March 5, 2020, our precious mother, Betty Lutz, went to be with the Lord after a six-year battle with dementia. She and dad were married sixty years and lovingly cared for our handicapped brother, Harold, many of these years. Left to cherish her memory are three children, Richard “Dennis” (Deb) Lutz, Kathy Cole, and Harold (Bud) Lutz who resides with Kathy. Her grandchildren are Sedrick (Fiona) Springman, James (Lori) Springman, and Brian (Christy) Springman; also Tracy Truex, Vanessa (Nate) VeLie, and Michael (Jennifer) Yoder. Great-grandchildren are: Tyler (Casey) Powell, Maggie O'Malley, Sedrick Springman II; Madison, Abigail, and Gracie Springman; Ashley and Zachary Springman, and Alex (Tory) Bennett; Austin (Christine) Dakota, (Miranda) Truex, Kaitlin and Allison Velie; and Norah and Everett Yoder. Great-great-grandchildren are Paisley and Nolan Truex, and Dayton and Derek Raiff. Betty was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She will be missed. Services for Betty will be at Bubb Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, March 10. Visitation will be at 5:00pm with Funeral to follow at 6:00pm. There will be a memorial dinner at a later date. Funeral services will be officiated by Pastor Mike Cramer.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020