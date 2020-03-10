Home

Betty Jane Lutz

Betty Jane Lutz

July 28, 1930 - March 5, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - On March 5, 2020, our precious mother, Betty Lutz, went to be with the Lord after a six-year battle with dementia. She and dad were married sixty years and lovingly cared for our handicapped brother, Harold, many of these years. Her husband Richard preceded in 2009. Also her brothers, Guy and Charles preceded her. Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Jeanette Brugh and three children, Richard “Dennis” (Deb) Lutz, Kathy Cole, and Harold (Bud) Lutz who resides with Kathy. Her grandchildren are Sedrick (Fiona) Springman, James (Lori) Springman, Brian (Christy) Springman, Tracy Truex, Vanessa (Nate) VeLie, and Michael (Jennifer) Yoder; great-grandchildren are Tyler (Casey) Powell, Maggie O'Malley, Sedrick Springman II, Madison, Abigail, and Gracie Springman, Ashley and Zachary Springman, Alex (Tory) Bennett, Austin (Christine), Dakota (Miranda) Truex, Kaitlin and Allison Velie, and Norah and Everett Yoder; and great-great-grandchildren are Paisley and Nolan Truex, and Dayton and Derek Raiff. Betty was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She will be missed. Services for Betty will be at Bubb Funeral Chapel TODAY, Tuesday, March 10. Visitation will be at 5:00pm with funeral to follow at 6:00pm. There will be a memorial dinner at a later date. Funeral services will be officiated by Pastor Mike Cramer.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 10, 2020
