Betty Jane Makielski
Oct. 8, 1926 - Dec. 31, 2019
EDWARDSBURG, MI - Betty Jane (Conrad) Makielski of Edwardsburg, MI passed away on Tuesday at 8:45pm surrounded by her family.
She was born October 8, 1926 in South Bend, IN to her parents, the late Virgil and Roberta (Stephens) Conrad.
On August 29, 1942, Betty married the love of her life, Robert Edward Makielski, who passed away November 25, 2013. Betty was also preceded in death by her three sisters, Alice Conrad, June Stroes, and Mary Ann Carter; and by her brother, John Conrad.
Betty is survived by her three sons, Dennis (Patti) Makielski of Vero Beach FL, Bill (Joanie) Makielski of Port Charlotte, FL, and Niel (Myrna) Makielski of South Bend, IN. She is survived by her four grandchildren, Dana Withers (David Ring) of Plano, TX, Erin (Tim) Donnelly of Alexandria, VA, Nick (Melissa) Makielski of South Bend, IN, and Rachel (Brad) Briner of Kendallville, IN. Additionally, Betty is survived by her seven great-grandchildren, Lucy and Max Withers, Elyse and Maeve Donnelly, Marek and Kenny Makielski, and Sienna Briner.
Betty was an Interior Designer who worked for Robertson's department store and the Makielski Development Corporation in Waldorf, MD. Betty found fulfillment in volunteering, needlework, reading, making puzzles, and a good game of bridge.
At Betty's request, there will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any Hospice foundation or to The Center for Hospice Care at 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. To share memories or to send your condolences to the family log on to: www.mcgannhay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020