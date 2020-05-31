Betty Jane (Jones-Pruitt) Williams
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jane

(Jones-Pruitt) Williams

Feb. 15, 1942 - May 28, 2020

LAPORTE, IN - Betty Jane (Jones-Pruitt) Williams, 80, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Betty was born February 15, 1942 in Portageville, MO to Henry and Velma (Lee) Jones. Betty is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Eugene Williams. Those left to cherish the memory of Betty include sister, Beverly (Kevin Fowler) Jones; nieces, Klacenda (Tony) Cotton, Jasmine (Alejandro) Gonzalez, Johnik (Larry) & Jonta Hurt; nephews, John (Terri) Hurt and Henri Browder: and many precious great-nieces, nephews & cousins.

Betty worked for AM General for many years. She lived most of her life in South Bend. Betty was a member of the American Legion Post 284, and the PRCU. She was a devout Christian and enjoyed involvement within the church. Betty enjoyed fishing, casinos, traveling, cooking and eating meals with others. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends.

Visitation will be held 11:00am to 1:00pm on Friday, June 5, 2020 at ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Funeral Service to begin at 1:00pm in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Burial
Highland Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved