Betty Jane
(Jones-Pruitt) Williams
Feb. 15, 1942 - May 28, 2020
LAPORTE, IN - Betty Jane (Jones-Pruitt) Williams, 80, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Betty was born February 15, 1942 in Portageville, MO to Henry and Velma (Lee) Jones. Betty is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Eugene Williams. Those left to cherish the memory of Betty include sister, Beverly (Kevin Fowler) Jones; nieces, Klacenda (Tony) Cotton, Jasmine (Alejandro) Gonzalez, Johnik (Larry) & Jonta Hurt; nephews, John (Terri) Hurt and Henri Browder: and many precious great-nieces, nephews & cousins.
Betty worked for AM General for many years. She lived most of her life in South Bend. Betty was a member of the American Legion Post 284, and the PRCU. She was a devout Christian and enjoyed involvement within the church. Betty enjoyed fishing, casinos, traveling, cooking and eating meals with others. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends.
Visitation will be held 11:00am to 1:00pm on Friday, June 5, 2020 at ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Funeral Service to begin at 1:00pm in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 31, 2020.