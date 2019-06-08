Betty Jo Zwickl



Nov. 25, 1927 - June 4, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Betty Jo Zwickl, 91, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in Memorial Hospital.



Betty was born November 25, 1927 in Des Moines, Iowa to the late Delonia and Sarah (Slack) Comegys. After graduating Riley High School in 1947, she went to work for Indiana Bell as a telephone operator where she met the love of her life, Alfred Zwickl. They married on April 28, 1951. She was preceded in death by Alfred on November 1, 1999; and siblings, Florence, Edward, Jack, Frances, Robert, and her twin brother, Lonnie Jr. “Bud”.



Betty's survivors include her children, Mark (Pam) Zwickl, Craig (Kathy) Zwickl, Karen (Franklin) Frick, and John Zwickl; grandchildren, Amanda, Lisa, Sarah, Steve, Tim, and Molly; and great-grandchildren, Ethan, Gavin, Kayla, Max, Nolan, Cason, Sutton, and Zoey.



Betty was a parishioner of St. Jude Catholic Church. She volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul with her husband. Betty was a wonderful mother who loved caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed flower gardening, shopping, painting, and was an excellent baker.



Visitation will be held 3:00pm to 7:00pm Sunday, June 9, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 1827 E. Ireland Rd., with a Rosary to be prayed at 6:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am, Monday, June 10, 2019 in St. Jude Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul, 520 Crescent Ave., South Bend, IN 46617.



Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.