Betty June Bach
Feb. 19, 1924 - Sept. 26, 2020
OSCEOLA, IN - Betty June Bach, our beloved Mom, Grandma and Nana, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the age of 96. She was born Betty June Weaver on February 19, 1924 in Linton, Indiana to Joe and Florence (Duncan) Weaver. On February 28, 1941 she married Jesse Franklin Bach and they enjoyed 67 years of marriage until his death in 2007. Over the years they resided in Lansing, Michigan, Kendallville, Indiana, Springfield, Illinois, and ultimately settled in Mishawaka around 1950.
She is survived by her son, Jerry (Vicki) Bach, her son-in-law, Rich Carlton, her nephew, John Jones; her grandchildren, Debbie Wolf, Lori Polston, Diana Lawson, Julie Bach Melser, Rich Carlton, Adam Carlton, and Ryan Bach, as well as all of her great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was lucky enough to enjoy five living generations in her immediate family. June was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Florence Weaver; her husband, Frank Bach; and her two daughters, Linda and her husband Tom Arnett, and Rebecca Carlton; as well as her sister, Norvetta Jones and her niece, Susie Pompey. June spent her life adoring her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great- great-grandchildren, and everyone else who was lucky enough to come into her life. She had three children, seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren, but many others considered her their “grandma” as well. She never met a stranger and welcomed everyone she knew into her extended family.
Visitation will be held from 1-2:30 pm Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola, with a Celebration of June's Life beginning immediately following at 2:30 pm. June will be laid to rest privately next to her husband in the Masonic Garden in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola.
Always happy and loads of fun, she loved to dance, roller skate, play golf and bowl in her younger years, and later in life she enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casinos. She was also a proud member of the Eastern Star.
Although working at several jobs over the years, her pride and joy was The Carrousel Beauty Salon in Mishawaka which she owned and operated. The Carrousel was essentially the “Steel Magnolias” of Mishawaka for many years. It was the gathering place for women to come and get their hair styled while gossiping, laughing, and enjoying being together, many doing this every week. She cared about everyone in her family and each of her clients too. Her sense of humor was limitless up until the very end of her life.
Our family is especially grateful for the staff and caregivers at Holy Cross Health Care for the wonderful care June received during her time spent there.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. To leave a message of comfort or light a virtual candle in June's memory, please visit our website at www.CruzFamilyFH.com
.