Betty L. Baker
1927 - 2020
Betty L. Baker

July 18, 1927 - June 3, 2020

BREMEN, IN - Betty Louise Baker, 92, of Bremen, passed away peacefully at 8:30 pm, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in her home surrounded by family only 10 days after her husband passed away. Betty was born on July 18, 1927 in Bourbon, the daughter of the late Willard and Minnie (Yarian) Lemler. On June 4, 1946, she married the love of her life, Don Deloss Baker. He passed away on May 23, 2020 after 73 years of marriage. She is survived by her children, Andy (Judy) Baker of Sarasota, FL, Kris (Norma) Baker of Gloucester Point, VA, Ben (Kim) Baker of Bremen, and Molly (Mike) McDermott of Russiaville, IN, ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. She was also survived by a sister, Sue Winkle of Plymouth. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister, Jean Weldy. Betty worked with Don in the Baker Grocery Store in Plymouth. Then they moved to the Lake of the Woods, Bremen, where she loved playing with the kids at the lake. She also remained by her husband's side as he pursued his career in the insurance business, as his secretary and bookkeeper. She loved the years vacationing overseas and the time spent in Englewood, FL. She loved all her family very much and will be missed by many. A Celebration of Life will be held at the First United Church of Christ in Bremen later this summer. A private service will be held for the family before the Celebration. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, P.O. Box 1525, Ranson, WV, 25438 or First United Church of Christ, 323 S. Center St., Bremen, IN 46506. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mishler Funeral Home
2030 Indiana 331
Bremen, IN 46506
(574) 546-2861
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
