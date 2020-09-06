Betty L. Bradley
Sept. 3, 1942 - Sept. 3, 2020
LA PORTE, IN - Betty L. Bradley, 78, of La Porte, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at La Porte Hospital and Health Services. Betty was born in South Bend, IN, on September 3, 1942 to Albert and Ila (Hay) Wiltfong. On September 2, 1961 in New Buffalo, MI, she married Jerry, who preceded her in death. Surviving Betty are her children, Steven (Beth Frushour) Bradley of South Bend, Daniel (Jana) Bradley of Rolling Prairie, and Kathryn (Jason) Hay of La Porte; daughter-in-law, Cathleen Bradley of La Porte; 17 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Michael (Joan) Wiltfong of La Porte, Nancy (Ron) Osborn of New Carlisle, Ila May Curl of New Carlisle, Pam Wiltfong of New Carlisle, and Sue Wiltfong of New Carlisle; sister-in-law, Sandy (William) Sullivan of Rolling Prairie; brother-in-law, and David (Donna) Bradley of La Porte, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Joe Bradley; and brother, Charles Wiltfong. Betty was a bank teller for many years. She enjoyed crocheting, reading and watching westerns, especially those that featured John Wayne. Betty also enjoyed visiting area casinos and cheering on the Colts, Chicago Cubs, and Notre Dame sports. Most importantly, Betty enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 5 p.m. (EST) / 4 p.m. (CST) on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the United Methodist Church of New Carlisle with Pastor Kal officiating. A time of visitation will be held from 4 p.m. (EST) / 3 p.m. (CST) until the time of the service on Saturday at the church. Due to the recent Governor's Order, anyone attending the visitation and/or service is required to wear a mask. Memorial contributions may be directed to the New Carlisle Community Food Pantry, P.O. Box 135, New Carlisle, IN 46552. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.cutlercares.com
.
**Please note EST and CST times**