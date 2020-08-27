Betty L.
Trowbridge-DeFazio
Dec. 4, 1926 - August 24, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Betty L. Trowbridge-DeFazio, 93 years old, passed away at 12:30 PM on Monday, August 24, 2020. Betty was born on December 4, 1926 in Paxton, Indiana to the late Harry and Imo (Dungan) Rogers. On September 24, 1949 Betty married Richard Trowbridge, who preceded her in death on September 14, 1986; she later married William DeFazio on May 23, 1992, and he preceded her in death on June 8, 2000. Two sisters, Anna Newton and Rose McCamon along with three brothers, William, George, and Guy Rogers also preceded her in death.
Betty is survived by her three daughters, Linda (Dan) Walkey of South Bend, Ann (Jim) Underwood of Fort Wayne, and Lisa (Steve) Robinson of Lafayette; two sons, Ronald Trowbridge of Denver and Mark (Rhonda) Trowbridge of Buford, GA; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Marydean Foreman of Greenfield; and brother, Joe Rogers of Pompano Beach, along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Betty retired after ten years from Kroger and eight years working at LS Ayers. She attended St. Jude Catholic Church. Betty loved to bowl and play cards, especially bridge. She was an avid Chicago Cubs and Notre Dame fan.
Private family funeral services will be held. Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel will be assisting the family with all arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Betty may be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes .com.