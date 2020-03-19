|
Betty L. Young
July 22, 1929 - March 14, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Betty L. Young, 90, of South Bend, IN passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in her home. She was born on July 22, 1929 in Norwood, OH to the late Anthony E. and Lean Marie Schmidt. On April 4, 1951 as Betty Lee Schmidt, she married Wilbur E. Young in Bellevue, KY. Born of this marriage are two sons, David A. (Sandra) Young of Mishawaka, IN and Daniel L. of South Bend, IN; and one granddaughter, Ashley Lynn (Michael) Freeland. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert E. Schmidt.
Betty and her family moved from KY to IN on January 13, 1966 due to a job transfer. In January 1969, she went to work as a part-time teller for National Bank and Trust. On March 15, 1973, she was promoted as the first asst. manager at the Broadmoor Branch. In February 1975, she became a roving manager going to branches to relieve the managers so they could make business calls. On January 16, 1976, she became the first woman manager. In August of 1981, she became Asst. vice president and manager of Broadmoor Branch. She also served as manager of Main Office and River Park Branch. Betty retired in December 1990 under the bank name of First Interstate Bank. She was asked to come back to work for Norwest Bank as a consultant which she did for two years. In December 1999, Betty joined the Women of the Moose, Chapter 1057. She served as Chaplain and auditor.
Betty spent her retirement cruising and traveling with her brother, Robert Schmidt and friend, Carol Longbake. Later, she joined the American Legion Post 357, where she spent her Wednesdays and Fridays enjoying good conversations and her favorite drink, Beam & water (heavy on the Beam, light on the water). The family would like to express its appreciation to the members of the Post for taking such good care of their Mother.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and was always up for a night out. She enjoyed reading her books and rooting for Irish football. Her life was made richer by her pups, Mitzu and Cuddles, whom she adored. In addition, she loved when family dropped by with her “grand dogs”, Demi, Bud, Derek, & Elwood. Her family would like Betty's friends to know that even though she will be missed each and every day, she is in a better place, resting in the hands of our Lord.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 1:00-3:00 p.m. prior to the services.
Contributions may be offered to the , 3816 Payshere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 19, 2020