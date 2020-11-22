1/1
Betty Lou Chapman
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Lou Chapman

Jan. 30, 1951 - Nov. 15, 2020

BUCHANAN, MI -

Betty Lou Chapman, 69, of Clarkston, Michigan and formerly Buchanan, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, and is now at peace. A private family Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, November 23. Interment will take place at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Buchanan. Betty Lou was born on January, 30, 1951 to Eugene and Margaret (Batchelor) Aalfs in Niles, Michigan. She graduated from Buchanan High School in 1969. Betty Lou attended Michigan State University and was a huge Spartan fan. On October 2, 1972, Betty Lou married Bruce W. Chapman in East Lansing, Michigan. Betty Lou was selfless with a servant's heart. She enjoyed socializing and was a great friend to many. She was a loving wife and mother who cherished her family. Betty Lou will be dearly missed by her husband of 48 years, Bruce Chapman; mother, Margaret Aalfs; children, Eric (Eleven) Chapman and Stephanie Chapman; siblings, Brenda (Stephen) Klingerman, Ron Aalfs, and Karen (Orville) Worvey; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Aalfs. Arrangements have been entrusted to Swem Chapel, Buchanan. In lieu of flowers consider making a donation in Betty Lou's name to a worthy cause of your choosing. For charities close to Betty's heart, please refer to the online posting at the funeral home website. Those wishing to send a condolence online can do so at www.swemchapel.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Swem Chapel
301 W. Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
(269) 695-6881
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Swem Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved