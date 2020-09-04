Betty Lou Eck
Aug. 26, 1923 - Aug. 26, 2020
OSCEOLA, IN - Betty Lou (Smith) Eck, beloved mother, cherished sister, and doting grandmother, was called home by her Lord and Savior on her 97th birthday at 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, while surrounded by family. She passed away at Miller's Merry Manor of Wakarusa following a brief illness with Coronavirus.
On August 26, 1923, Betty Lou Smith was born in St. Paul, Indiana, to the late James and Mabel (Bird) Smith. Following her high school graduation, she obtained a diploma in Nursing from University Hospital in Indianapolis and went on to earn a Bachelor's of Science in Nursing degree. She was employed at the Marion County Health Department in Indianapolis for several years before relocating to Mishawaka with her family. She accepted the position of School Nurse for Mishawaka Schools and served faithfully for over fifteen years before retiring.
Mrs. Eck was a longtime member of the Sunnyside Presbyterian Church in South Bend. She served others during overseas mission trips and volunteered in Washington, DC's homeless shelters. She enjoyed traveling, playing her organ, classical music concerts, bird watching, and spending time with loved ones outdoors.
Surviving are her children, David Eck of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sophia (Edgar) Russell of East Lansing, Michigan, Dr. Jeffrey (Hope) Eck and Gary (Rose) Eck, both of Osceola. Mrs. Eck is also survived by her brother, Frank (Mary) Smith of St. Paul, 16 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her cherished pet “Ty,” a talking Eclectus Parrot.
The Funeral service is Saturday, September 12 at 2:00 p.m., with visitation from 12:00 p.m. until service time at Cruz Family Funeral Home, 1109 Lincolnway West, Osceola. Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will occur on Monday, September 14, 2020, in South Park Cemetery, Greensburg, Indiana, where family and friends may gather before the 2:00 pm graveside committal service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.CruzFamilyFH.com
