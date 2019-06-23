Betty Lou Hamilton



August 25, 1926 - April 15, 2019



NILES, MI - Betty Lou Hamilton, 92, formerly of Niles, passed away on April 15, 2019 at the Chelsea Retirement Community in Chelsea, Michigan.



Betty was born on August 25, 1926 in Niles to the late Cleon L. and Madeline V. (True) Knapp.



In 1945, she married Harold K. Hamilton who passed away on July 22, 2010. She is also preceded in death by her parents; a son, John Hamilton; and a grandson, William Hart, III.



Betty is survived by her son, Ted (Jane) Hamilton; her daughters, Charlotte (William) Hart and Susan Candy, as well as 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.



Betty loved to cook, sew, was an avid gardener, and enjoyed various arts and crafts, especially macrame.



Betty had worked at Tyler Refrigeration as a Secretary for 10 years before retiring in 1979.



Special thanks are extended to the staff of Towsley Village Memory Care Center of Chelsea, MI and to Arbor Hospice of Ann Arbor, MI for providing exceptional care, comfort, and attention to Betty during her stay.



In keeping with Betty's wishes, cremation has taken place.



A Graveside Service will be held on June 29, 2019 at 10:00 am at Silverbrook Cemetery.



Halbritter Wickens Funeral Services, 615 E. Main St., Niles is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.



