Betty Lou Hass
1929 - 2020
Betty Lou Hass

Dec. 20, 1929 - May 22, 2020

GOSHEN, IN - Betty Lou Hass, 90, passed away Thursday, May 22, 2020 at Greencroft Goshen.

She was born December 20, 1929 to Paul H. and Ann C. (Rousch) Johnson in Indianapolis, IN.

On June 11, 1949, she married William D. Hass in Mishawaka, IN.

Betty is survived by her son, Michael (Jeanne) Hass of Burnsville, MN and daughters, Susan (Richard) Griffen of Elkhart, IN and Christine Whorwell of Michigan City, IN; sisters, Marilyn Curran of Rochester, IN and Shirley (George) Biggs of Fort Myers, FL; and brother, Bill (Diane) Johnson of West Chester, OH. She also has 8 grandchildren: Ed, Noli, and Ken Abad; Luke and Steve Whorwell; Sam, Angelica and Norah Hass, 5 great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are her parents, husband, son Alan, sister Joan, and son-in-law Tony (Susan) Abad. Betty graduated from Adams High School in 1947. She worked at Memorial Hospital for 16 years, TCU for 6 years, and for Bonnie Doon's off and on throughout her life. She volunteered in many things with her spare time. She is missed dearly by many. A private service will be held in the future. Memorial contributions may be given in her name to a cause of your choice. Palmer Funeral Homes - Bubb Chapel is handling the arrangements.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 24, 2020.
