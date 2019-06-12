Betty Lou Wiegand



Sept. 2, 1931 - June 8, 2019



LIGONIER, IN - Betty Lou Wiegand, age 87, of Ligonier, IN, formerly of Goshen, IN, passed away at 3:40 pm on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Parkview Hospital in Kendallville, IN. She was born on September 2, 1931, the daughter of Roy and Nellie (Claybough) Franklin, in St. Joe County, IN. On September 25, 1949 she married Dennis D. Wiegand; he preceded in death in 1992.



Betty is survived by two children, Doretta S. Wiegand, DVM of Ligonier, IN and Jykla R. (Ralph) Gundy of Fort Collins, CO; four grandchildren, Sarah Steele of Ligonier, IN, Aron (Tiffany) Grandstaff of Chattanooga, TN, Joshua (Amy) Gundy and Guthrie (Lauren) Gundy, both of Denver, CO; two great-grandchildren, Domingo Pena IV and Sawyer Gundy; two sisters, Joyce (Wayne) Lacher and Phyllis Pippenger, both of Plymouth, IN; along with nieces, nephews, and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a son, Dennis F. Wiegand in 2008.



Betty retired from Starcraft Boats after over 30 years of faithful service and was a member of the Bristol American Legion Post 143 Auxiliary for over 50 years. She was a devout Notre Dame fan and especially loved Notre Dame football. Betty also attended the Crosswalk in Ligonier with her family.



A cremation committal will take place with Legacy Cremation and Remembrance Center in Ligonier. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at a later date.



Legacy Cremation and Remembrance Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.thelegacyremembered.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 12, 2019