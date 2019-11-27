|
|
Betty Lou Woolverton
Oct. 12, 1928 - Oct. 21, 2019
NILES, MI - Betty Lou Woolverton died on October 21, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana at the age of 91.
She was born Elizabeth Lou McCarthy in South Bend in 1928 to Dorothy (Miller) and JHB McCarthy. Betty Lou grew up in South Bend and spent summers at Diamond Lake in Cassopolis, MI throughout her life. She graduated from Denison University in Granville, OH and was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta.
It was at Diamond Lake that she met Hugh Woolverton, Jr. of South Bend. They married in 1950 and spent 56 very happy years together. They lived in Niles, MI where they raised four children, Hugh III (Susan) of Oakland, ME, Dorothy Wells (James) of Bend, OR, Sarah (John Herbert) of Boston, MA, and William (Linda) of Portland, OR. She was predeceased by her husband, Hugh, her son, William, and her brother, John Miller McCarthy.
She was the beloved grandmother of nine grand children: Margo Reynolds, Emily Nicholson, Ian Woolverton; Heather, Megan, and Nicholas Wells; Sarah, Meredith, and Alex Woolverton. She had five great-grandchildren and eleven nieces and nephews.
Betty Lou and Hugh were very active in their church, schools, and civic organizations in Niles. Her volunteer activities included Fernwood Botanical Garden and the Niles Service League. She was a member of the Ladies Historical Society and the South Bend Antiquarian Society. Betty Lou was an avid reader and gave book reviews to area literary groups for over fifty years. She embraced Hugh's hobbies of raising sheep and Christmas trees on their farm west of Niles. Betty Lou was with Signal Travel & Tours for several years where she particularly enjoyed traveling with groups to Europe, East Asia, and South America.
Arrangements are being handled by Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Services of Niles. Interment at Riverview Cemetery in South Bend will be private. A Memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Niles on December 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm. The family will greet friends after the service at Fernwood Botanical Garden and Nature Preserve in Niles.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name can be directed to Fernwood Botanical Garden and Nature Preserve, 13988 Range Line Road, Niles, MI 49120 or First Presbyterian Church, 13 S. Fourth St., Niles, MI 49120. Online condolences may be left at www.halbritterwickens.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 27, 2019