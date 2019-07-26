|
Betty Louise
(Stineback) Ladonski
Dec. 29, 1925 - July 25, 2019
BUCHANAN, MI - Betty Louise (Stineback) Ladonski, 93, of Buchanan passed away at 3:00 am on Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was born on December 29, 1925 in South Bend, IN.
On October 26, 1946, Betty married Peter “Pete” Ladonski who brought his daughters, Lillian Bird and Christine (Robert) Kuntz into their new family unit. The following years produced Jack Ladonski, Ric (Arlene) Ladonski, and Cathy (Larry) Merrill which completed the family.
Betty was a loving stay at home mom, who along with Pete, passed on a love of camping and fishing to their children. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and a diehard bingo player.
Family who have preceded Betty are her parents, Walter and Blanche (Holder) Stineback; husband, Pete; brothers, Grover, William, Eugene, and Robert Stineback; and sister, Rose (Stineback) Habel.
Betty leaves behind all of her children, 7 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to Lakeland Regional Niles, 3rd Floor Cardiac Unit, and West Woods of Niles. The family is very appreciative of all the special care you gave our mom.
Visitation for Betty will be held at 11 am on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Funeral Service will begin at 2 pm. Burial will follow at Galien Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 26, 2019