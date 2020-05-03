Betty Louise Woods
Jan. 16, 1922 - April 27, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Betty Louise Woods, 98, born January 16, 1922 to Claude and Laverne Dunn in South Bend, Indiana joined her beloved husband Lewis in heaven on April 27, 2020 in a peaceful passing due to natural causes. Betty graduated from Central High School and worked at the First Bank and Trust Co. She and Lew were married November 9, 1941 and enjoyed 74 years of married bliss. After marriage Betty was busy with children, but was also a Crossing Guard and a Campfire Girl Leader. She also worked at General Motors. Later she and Lewis started their own business, Marquette T.V. Sales and Service which they owned and operated for over 35 years.
In 1970 they purchased their pastor's home on Garver Lake in Edwardsburg, Michigan where they enjoyed a wonderful 44 years.
Betty was a great cook and hostess. Her pies were an outstanding feature of her cooking. We have many good memories of baby blueberry pancakes for the grandchildren, cinnamon sugar on toast when we were sick, fresh fried bluegills, perch and sunfish from the lake, and canning, freezing and making apple butter and jams. “Oh my stars in heaven” was a favorite saying and “nighty night, don't let the bedbugs bite”. She and Lew were always hosting family and friends at their lake home and they both loved boating, fishing, water skiing, ice skating, canoeing, rafting, and travel. They spent many years traveling to the boundary waters in Canada for fishing and camping with friends. They were very active in their churches, first at Calvary Baptist in South Bend where they were married, and later in Community Church in Edwardsburg, MI. They taught many Sunday School classes. Betty was involved in Pioneer Girls leadership, Awana Boys and Girls Club, Youth For Christ, and many other responsibilities. Their travels included at least two mission trips, one to Guatemala, and one to a Western Indian Reservation. They traveled to many U.S. states, including Hawaii and to the Caribbean.
Betty is survived by two daughters, Susan (Dennis) Place of Niles, MI and Linda Garcia of Menominee, MI; four grandchildren, Sandra (Kevin) Elliott of South Bend, Andrew Garcia of Menominee, MI, Nathan Garcia of Costa Mesa, CA, and Lisa Garcia of St. Petersburg, FL; two step-grandchildren, Robbie Elliott and Janie Hardesty; four great-grandchildren, Aaron Endres, Kayla (Josh) Dickson, Emily Endres, and Alec Garcia; one great-great-grandson, Jameson Dickson; 2 step-great-great-grandchildren; a niece, Janice Jozwiak; and nephew, Bob Harke.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, her husband and their infant son, James B. Woods, and a sister, Helen Harke.
Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel is assisting the family. A memorial service will be arranged at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to Bubbfuneralchapel.com or through the South Bend Tribune newspaper. Donations may be made to the Community Church, 28647 US 12 W, Edwardsburg, MI 49112.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 3, 2020.