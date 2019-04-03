Betty M. Jones



Nov. 15, 1929 - April 1, 2019



BREMEN, IN - Betty M. Jones, 89, of Lake of the Woods, passed away after a short illness at 3:15 am, Monday, April 1, 2019 in her home with family by her bedside. Betty was born on November 15, 1929, the daughter of the late Paul A. and Edna M. (Cox) Bailey. On November 18, 1966, she married Benjamin Jones and he passed away on January 26, 1998. She is also preceded in death by a stillborn baby girl, grandson, Bart Manges, and brother, Paul Junior Bailey. Betty is survived by six children: Diane (Craig) Cummins of Mishawaka, Dr. Thomas (Janice) Manges of Provo, UT, Rev. David (Rosemarie) Manges of Fayetteville, PA, Jack (Polly) Manges of Bremen, Steven (Susie) Manges of Osceola, and Paul (Irene) Jones of Stevensville, MI; 30 grandchildren; 77 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Nancy Bailey of Lake of the Woods and sister-in-law, Barbara Bailey of Plymouth. Betty loved to live by the lake. She enjoyed gardening and boating, and previously worked as an Administrative Assistant at Montgomery Wards. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister and will be missed dearly. Visitation will be held from 12:00-1:00 pm, Friday, April 5, 2019 in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St. Rd. 331, Bremen. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday in the funeral home and burial will follow in Bremen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or Faith Missions, 801 Benham Ave., Elkhart, IN 46516. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary