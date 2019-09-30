Home

Betty M. Martellaro

Dec. 23, 1925 - Sept. 27, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Betty M. Martellaro, 93, of South Bend, Indiana, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. She was born in Canton, Ohio and graduated from high school at age 16. After graduation, she worked for a major industrial corporation in Ohio contributing to the World War II war effort.She is survived by one sister and brother and her two sons, Robert and John.

Betty worked for an auto insurance company in South Bend much of her life and rose to the position of an office manager until her retirement in 1990. In her retirement, she and her husband enjoyed traveling. Betty also enjoyed cooking, gardening and reading.She passed peacefully.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 30, 2019
