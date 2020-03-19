Home

St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
3:30 PM
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
Betty Marie Rzepka


1924 - 2020
Betty Marie Rzepka Obituary
Betty Marie Rzepka

Oct. 31, 1924 - March 18, 2020

NEW CARLISLE, IN - Betty Marie Rzepka, 95, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Betty was born October 31, 1924 in Clay City, IN to the late John and Molly (Snellenberger) Duncan. On July 25, 1948 she married her loving husband, Hanrik R. Rzepka; he preceded her in death on December 7, 2006. Betty was the last surviving sibling of ten children.

Left to cherish the memory of Betty include her children, Diana (Kenneth) Jasinski, Steven (Margaret) Rzepka, and Dennis Rzepka; grandchildren, Jason Jasinski, Jane (Matt) Kaiser, Jeffrey Jasinski, Steven (Kyle) Rzepka, Renee (Derek) Shaul, Katelyn (Jordan) Howell, and Kristin (Matthew) Bozell; and 6 great-grandchildren.

Betty was a wonderful homemaker and assisted her husband with the family business, Rzepka Aluminum Siding. She always made time for her children and grandchildren. Betty was very active in their schooling and attending sports activities. Her family could always count on a warm cooked meal and her to be there for them. She was a very gentle, caring, loving woman who always had a smile on her face. Betty was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church.

Visitation for Betty will be held 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm Saturday, March 21, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Funeral Service to begin at 3:30 pm in the funeral home chapel. A private family entombment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Grace Hospice, 5838 W. Brick Rd. #101, South Bend, IN 46628. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 19, 2020
