Betty Nagy



July 19, 1932 - June 8, 2019



NILES, MI - Betty Jane Nagy, age 86 years, of Niles, Michigan died peacefully at 9:55 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Brentwood Assisted Living in Niles following a brief illness. Her family is grateful for the compassionate and skillful care provided by the staffs of both Brentwood and Caring Circle Hospice at Home.



She was born on July 19, 1932 in South Bend, Indiana to Aloysius Paul and Josephine (Nowak) Hoffman, and was graduated from the former South Bend Central High School. She was employed for many years in the offices of a local motorfrieght carrier. She was also an active volunteer in the food bank of the Christian Service Center in Niles, and at the Center for Hospice Care in Roseland, Indiana.



Betty was a member of Saint Mary Catholic Church in Niles. She enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, including Hawai'i, often with her sister, and going to the theater - both live and movies - to see musicals. She was an avid dancer at the M.R. Falcons Nest #4 in South Bend and the former Polish National Alliance hall in South Bend. All that she enjoyed involved other people, and caring for and helping others was her greatest interest.



On November 19, 1955 at the former Saint Stephen Catholic Church in South Bend she married Kenneth Louis Nagy, with whom she celebrated the remarkable sixty-third anniversary of their wedding prior to his death on December 31, 2018.



Surviving family includes their children, Gary (& Becky) Nagy of Niles, Nancy (& Michael) Roman of Elgin, Illinois, and Mark (& Amy) Nagy of Troy, Michigan; grandchildren, Sarah Nagy, Michael Nagy, Kathryn Nagy, Austin Nagy, and Sean Williams; Betty's sisters, Dorothy Strahalski of South Bend, Elaine “Dolly” (& Norbert) Rzepka-Hoffman of Niles, and Mary Jane (& Bob) Clark of Osceola, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Alex and Josephine Hoffman; her brothers, Richard Hoffman, Marion “Fat” Hoffman, Raymond Hoffman; and sister, Roseann Gregory.



The Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be read for Betty Nagy at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 13, 2019 at the Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home, 615 East Main Street in Niles by Deacon Roger Gregorski of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception Parish in Niles. Committal will be private on Monday at Mission Hills.



The family will receive relatives and friends at the funeral home beginning at Noon on Friday. Contributions in memory of Betty may be made to the Caring Circle Hospice at Home, 4017 Chamberlain Road, Buchanan, Michigan, 49107; https://www.lakelandhealth.org/caring-circle/hospice-at-home-cares/hospice-at-home-cares. Online condolences may be left at www.halbritterwickens.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary