Betty Neff
Sept. 14, 1932 - Feb. 29, 2020
SEBRING, FL - Betty (Joan) Hoban Nibbelink Neff, 87, passed away peacefully February 29, 2020 surrounded by family. Betty was born on September 14, 1932 in Milroy, Indiana to Leroy and Mary (Jones) Hoban. Betty attended college at Purdue University, was a member of ZTA Sorority, and later achieved her Masters in Education from Indiana University. Betty married Walter Nibbelink in 1953 who preceded her in death in 1986. They shared two sons, Jay (Cindy) and Jan (Buenaflor). Betty was also preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Wayne and Randall; and sisters, Jan and Laura. She is survived by one brother, Norman; and 4 grandchildren, Jeremy, Ryan, Paula, and Max who loved her very much, along with eleven great-grandchildren. Betty enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, and being a member of the Garden Club where she served as President for 3 years. She was also a member of Kiwanis Club of Sebring and a member of the Pilot Club. She loved cooking and sewing as well as knitting and riding motorcycles. She was dedicated to a career in Education; she taught for 35 years, many of which were spent teaching Riley and Jackson Middle School in South Bend. There will be no services for Betty but in lieu of flowers, family request memorials to the Kiwanis Club of Sebring. Now we long for the time when broken hearts turn to fond Memories. Condolences may be expressed at www.morrisfuneralchapel.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 6, 2020