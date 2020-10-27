Betty R. Bobson
Dec. 17, 1925 - Oct. 25, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Betty R. Bobson, 94, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Betty was born on December 17, 1925, to the late Glenn and Irma (Speybroeck) Goddard in Mishawaka, IN.
On January 5, 1946, in St. Bavo Church, Betty married Thomas Bobson who preceded her in death on January 25, 1993. She is also preceded in death by her sister, Evelyn Fuller and brothers, Gene Goddard and Robert Graveel. Betty is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Robert) Engel; son, Dennis (Linda) Bobson; grandchildren, Aaron Bobson, Heidi Hawkins, Josh Hans, Jamie Holdeman, Kim Roland, and Rob Engel, along with 16 great-grandchildren.
Betty's last days were spent at her daughter's home in River Shore Estates. She lived 40+ years at Diamond Lake in Michigan where she and her husband fished almost daily. She moved to Elkhart to her home on the river where she lived for 15 years before moving to an apartment at Hubbard Hill.
Betty worked at Studebaker before becoming a full-time homemaker. She was a member of St. Ann's Guild in Cassopolis, MI and Moose Lodge in Elkhart, IN. She loved playing cards with family and friends.
Instead of sending flowers or making contributions, Betty would have wanted you to go out to eat and reminisce about the good times you had together. Order apple pie, but it won't be as good as mom's.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bavo Catholic Church in Mishawaka, IN privately for the family, with burial following in Fairview Cemetery where Betty will be laid to rest next to her husband, Thomas.
To leave online condolences please visit www.hahnfuneralhome.com
.