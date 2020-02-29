Home

Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
Sep. 20, 1925 - Feb. 27, 2020

PLYMOUTH, IN - Betty Jane (Johnson) Rhodes a lifelong Marshall County resident, went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 27, 2020, at Pilgrim Manor in Plymouth, IN.

Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home 1100 N. Michigan St. Plymouth, In 46563. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Betty's name, 6835 Union Rd, Plymouth, IN 46563. Betty would tell you to “Please hug someone today and every day.”
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 29, 2020
