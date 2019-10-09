|
Betty Rose Miller
March 23, 1928 - Oct. 7, 2019
GRANGER, IN - Betty Rose Miller, 91, of Granger passed away on October 7, 2019 after leading a full life filled with beautiful experiences and surrounded by family and friends who loved and adored her.
She was born to the late Stanley and Pauline (Bailey) Brumfield on March 23, 1928 in Elkhart, Indiana.
After graduating from Niles High School, class of 1946, she wed Richard Miller on April 26, 1947 and celebrated 58 years of marriage before Richard's passing in 2005.
Betty worked for many years making drapery, and also was a part of the Brandywine School System where she was an integral part of the grant program. She was a dedicated wife, an extremely supportive mother, and a very proud and doting grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her siblings, Stanley Brumfield, Shirley Pinch, and Donald Brumfield.
Left to treasure Betty's memory are her daughters, Sharon Osterman of South Bend and Wendy Swartz of South Bend; and her grandchildren, John Swartz, Zoanne Osterman, and Zara Osterman all of South Bend.
Those wishing to honor Betty through donations are asked to consider Hillsdale College, 33 E. College Street, Hillsdale, MI 49242 or online at https://www.hillsdale.edu/support/ways-to-give/.
A time of visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. In keeping with Betty's wishes a private family graveside service will be held at Silverbrook Cemetery.
Photos, condolences, and memories can be left for Betty's family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Niles.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 9, 2019