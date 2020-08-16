1/
Betty Rowe
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Rowe

Jan. 13, 1935 - August 12, 2020

PLYMOUTH, IN - Betty L. Rowe, 85, of Plymouth passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor, Plymouth.

Betty was born on January 13, 1935 to Mildred McGowen in Bremen, Indiana and attended Bremen schools. She married Owen Rowe on May 5, 1952 in Bremen.

Betty worked as a secretary for Citco Oil in Lakeville for 10 years, and then was employed at the La Ville Elementary School and the Bremen Hospital, as a cook.

Surviving is her husband Owen of Plymouth; sons, Gary (Vicky) Rowe of Fishers, Indiana, Larry (Beverly) Rowe of Plymouth, and Thomas (Shar) Rowe of Hillsboro, Oregon; daughter, Tonya (Thomas) McKee of New Carlisle, Indiana, 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and her sister, Garlene Stone of Goshen, Indiana.

Private family services will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth. Interment will take place at the Fair Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials should be directed to the Marshall County Cancer Society, 9739 Sunnyside Dr., Plymouth, Indiana 46563 or to the Center for Hospice Care, 112 S. Center St., Plymouth, Indiana 46563.

Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via www.johnson-danielson.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Funeral service
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved