Betty Rowe
Jan. 13, 1935 - August 12, 2020
PLYMOUTH, IN - Betty L. Rowe, 85, of Plymouth passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor, Plymouth.
Betty was born on January 13, 1935 to Mildred McGowen in Bremen, Indiana and attended Bremen schools. She married Owen Rowe on May 5, 1952 in Bremen.
Betty worked as a secretary for Citco Oil in Lakeville for 10 years, and then was employed at the La Ville Elementary School and the Bremen Hospital, as a cook.
Surviving is her husband Owen of Plymouth; sons, Gary (Vicky) Rowe of Fishers, Indiana, Larry (Beverly) Rowe of Plymouth, and Thomas (Shar) Rowe of Hillsboro, Oregon; daughter, Tonya (Thomas) McKee of New Carlisle, Indiana, 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and her sister, Garlene Stone of Goshen, Indiana.
Private family services will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth. Interment will take place at the Fair Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials should be directed to the Marshall County Cancer Society
, 9739 Sunnyside Dr., Plymouth, Indiana 46563 or to the Center for Hospice Care, 112 S. Center St., Plymouth, Indiana 46563.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via www.johnson-danielson.com
.