Betty Taiclet
May 30, 1944 - March 31, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Betty (Sousley) Taiclet, 75, of North Woods Village in Mishawaka, IN died March 31, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She graduated from Riley High School, received a Bachelors Degree from Bethel College, and a Masters Degree from Michigan State Univ. She taught many years at Berrien Springs High School, where she met her husband, Bruce Taiclet, who preceded her in death. Betty retired in 1991 with her husband, moving to Lakeland, FL where they resided for 23 years. She loved traveling, going on over 50 cruises. She also loved reading, singing and dancing at the Sandpiper Golf and Country Club, eating out daily at various restaurants, and attending many other activities in the area. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Lakeland. She is survived by three loving sisters, Margie (Mark) Nowicki of Mishawaka, IN, Jeannie (Marvin) Galbreath of Syracuse, IN, and Gerry (Patrick) Mooney of Peru, IN; and a sister-in-law, Shari Sousley of Fort Wayne, IN. Her brother, James Sousley preceded her in death along with her parents, Robert and Rebecca Sousley. She had 10 nieces and nephews. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens where her remains will be placed next to her late husband. Special thanks go out to the staff at North Woods Village Memory Care and Elara (Great Lakes) Hospice. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 2, 2020