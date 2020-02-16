Home

Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
Betty V. Allen


1937 - 2020
Betty V. Allen

March 13, 1937 - Feb. 14, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Betty Allen passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020 at her home. She was born March 13, 1937 in Florence, Alabama to the late Jim and Beadie Smith. On August 4, 1956 Betty married Jesse. This happy union was blessed with 3 children. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, and spending time with family and friends. Betty is survived by daughter, Patty Burns of Mishawaka, IN; sons, Jesse (Ramona) Allen of Las Vegas, NV and Terry (Judy) Allen of Mishawaka, IN; grandchildren, Heather, Mikel, Jr., Crystal, Tracy, Alexis, Autumn, Anna, and Chaylynn, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and siblings. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN. Friends may visit from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to service. In lieu of flowers the memorial contributions can be directed to the , 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, Indiana 46545. To share a remembrance of Betty or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020
