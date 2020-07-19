Betty W. Schick



April 16, 1919 - July 9, 2020



NILES, MI - Betty W. Schick, 101, died Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Naples, Florida. She was born in Niles, Michigan on April 16, 1919 to Orin and Hazel Webber. She married Jack C. Schick on October 5, 1940. Betty was very active in her community and church. Ahead of her time as a female, Betty opened her own travel agency, Signal Travel, which she sold upon Betty's and Jack's decision to move to Sun City Center, Florida in 1987. Betty and Jack loved their active lives in SCC. On June 14, 1992, Betty was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Jack. At the age of 85, she moved to Aston Gardens, a great independent living facility in Sun City Center. She continued to be very active and took great pride in publishing the monthly community newsletter, “What's Up!” April of 2019, family from all over the United States and friends celebrated Betty's life at her 100th Birthday Party. In April of this year, after declining health, Betty was moved to Naples. She is survived by her daughter, Jane (Gary) Frucci of Naples, Florida; son, Tom (Terri) Schick of Duluth, Georgia, four granddaughters, two grandsons, and eleven great-grandchildren. A private family burial of her ashes will be held at Silverbrook Cemetery in Niles, Michigan.





