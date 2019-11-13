Home

Hanley and Sons - South Bend
23421 State Road 23
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 287-4181
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hanley and Sons - South Bend
23421 State Road 23
South Bend, IN 46614
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sumption Prairie United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Sumption Prairie United Methodist Church
Bettye J. Madden


1939 - 2019
Bettye J. Madden Obituary
Bettye J. Madden

Nov. 12, 1939 - Nov. 7, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Bettye J. Madden, 80, passed away in her home on November 7, with her loving family by her side, following an extended illness.

Bettye was born on January 12, 1939 in Hernando, MS to the late Eddie and Ginnie Mae (Polk) Smith.

On February 15, 1959, in Chicago, IL Bettye Smith married Ray P. Madden. Ray passed away on May 11, 2018.

Bettye is survived by her daughter, Kammye (Jason) Maynard of South Bend; and sons, Kevin (Judy) Madden of South Bend and Kerry (Kimberly) Madden of Granger. Also surviving are her loving grandchildren: Michael, Matthew, Kara, Mark, Korey, Mary, Kelsey, Meagan, and Annabeth. Bettye is also survived by her sister, Carla Jean Smith of Memphis, TN; and her brothers, Cleavon (Mary) Smith of Baldwyn, MS, John Kennedy (Mary) Smith of Memphis, TN, and Michael Smith of Memphis, TN. Preceding her in death are her parents; husband, Ray; daughter, Kimberly Walters; sisters, Irene Oliver and Iretha Herron; and brother, Henry Lee Smith.

Bettye enjoyed making porcelain dolls, sewing, gardening, and missions. Bettye was an active member of the Sumption Prairie United Methodist Church, enjoying the fellowship and friends.

Bettye will be dearly missed by her loving family, church family, and numerous friends she made during her life journey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bettye's honor to the Sumption Prairie United Methodist Church, 24535 Roosevelt Road, South Bend, IN 46614.

Visitation will be on Thursday, November 14 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel” located at 23421 State Road 23/West Ireland Road, South Bend. The Funeral service will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, November 15 at Sumption Prairie United Methodist Church. Friends may call one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will follow at Sumption Prairie Cemetery.

The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home handled arrangements and extends our deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to the Madden family.

Condolences may be expressed online at our website: [email protected]
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 13, 2019
