Bettye Lou Kyle



July 18, 1931 - June 18, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Bettye Lou Kyle went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 while at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Born Bettye Frazier in Savannah, TN, she was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Lewis and Wilma Frazier-Hosea; and her stepfather, Cecil Hosea. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Sue Franks and Janell Semprini; and brothers, Eddie, Joe, and Jim Hosea. Bettye married the love of her life, Paul Kyle, who preceded her in death; this marriage produced four children. Surviving are Deborah (John) Wilson of Gering, NE, Tammy (Mark) Thomas of Mishawaka, IN, and Tim Kyle of Austin, TX. Her son, Mark Kyle preceded her in death, along with her special friend, Terry Grimm.



Bettye is also survived by grandsons, Levi (Lauren) Thomas, Travis Thomas, Keyl (Cara) Woolet, and Colin Wollet; great-granddaughters, Luna and Violet Thomas; her great-grandson, Hayes Woolet; and her sisters, Wanda Tekker and Vicky (Gary) Hartman.



Bettye worked 30+ years at Uniroyal as a fuel cell inspector and served as a Union Secretary. She was a vital member of union retirees who sued the company after they filed bankruptcy to provide health insurance and benefits. She also was a main organizer of the annual retirees' picnic. After retirement she found the job of her dreams, nannying for “her girls”, Sophia and Fiona Kapacinskas for 20 years. She had a true grandmother bond with them.



A special thank you to the nurses of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, 6th-floor unit and Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care.



Visitation will be Sunday, June 23 from 2-6pm at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th St., Mishawaka, IN. Services will be held at College Park Missionary Church, 2014 Liberty Dr., Mishawaka, IN at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019, with visitation one hour prior to service at the church. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.



Our mother was known for her strength, will power, generosity, and love for her family. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.



To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary