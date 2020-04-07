|
Beulah “Ann” Eby Phillips
Oct. 29, 1932 - March 31, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Beulah “Ann” Eby Phillips, age 87, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her daughter's home in Potterville, MI
She was born October 29, 1932 to Robert Eby and Flora “Angeline” Eaton Eby. Both proceeded her in death.
Ann was a lifelong resident of Mishawaka and a 1952 graduate of Mishawaka High School. On December 20, 1952 at the First Assembly of God Church in Mishawaka, she married Vernon Phillips, who preceded her in death in 2006.
She is survived by her three daughters, Verna Kay (Dale) Takace of Osceola, IN, Pamala (Michael) Bardon of Lake Placid, FL, and DeAnn (Jim) Dorian of Potterville, MI.
Ann was Grandma to five grandchildren, Christopher (the late Dr. Jamie Kazmierzak) Takace, Angela (Tim) Takace Gaddy, Jason Dorian, Zachary (Kaley) Dorian, and Tyler Dorian; and four great-grandchildren who loving called her Granny: Cole Takace, Zoey Takace, John Gaddy, and Lillian Gaddy.
She is also survived by her sister, Florence Richards and sister-in-law, Sally Eby.
Ann was preceded in death by her stepfather, Marion VanDusen, brother, Robert Eby, and brother-in-law, Loren Richards.
She will be lovingly remembered by the lifelong friends she made as a member of the First Assembly of God Church on 3rd Street in Mishawaka.
Due to the current pandemic affecting our nation, funeral services will be planned at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 7, 2020