Beverly A. Nolan
August 17, 1937 - July 9, 2020
OSCEOLA, IN - Beverly A. Nolan passed away in her home at 7:20 on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
She was born August 17, 1937 in Boston, MA. She lived almost 60 years of her life in and around the South Shore. She loved family, the ocean, fresh seafood, and Lynwood pizza. She spent the last 25 years of her life in Indiana, where she enjoyed family gatherings, watching all of her TV shows, cheering on the Boston Bruins, New England Patriots, and Notre Dame football, crocheting with her craft group making hundreds of hats and afghans for the NICU at Memorial Hospital, The Center for the Homeless, and the YWCA Women's Shelter, and spending time with her partner in crime, Sally.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Burden, her former husband, Lawrence Shovelton (father of her children), and husband, Joseph Nolan.
She is survived by her children, Coreen (Rich) Santiano, Mark (Shawna) Shovelton, Judy (Mark) Taylor, and Janine (Wayne) Mobley; grandchildren, Courtney, Heather, Emma, Sarah, Hannah, and Garrett, and nine great-grandchildren.
At Bev's request no service will be held. She had her body donated to Indiana University School of Medicine. To celebrate her life please send donations to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or cfhcare.org
; and the Center for the Homeless, 813 South Michigan St., South Bend, IN 46601 or cfh.net
.