Beverly A. Pegalow
Beverly A. Pegalow

Oct. 3, 1933 - Sept. 25, 2020

UNION, MI - Beverly A. Pegalow, 86, of Union, passed Sept. 25 after an illness. She was born Oct. 3, 1933 in Union, the daughter of Fred & Eva Phillips.

Bev married Clifton Pegalow on June 9, 1951 in Three Rivers & he passed in 2002. Surviving are children, Deborah (Tony) Lang of Union & Phillip of Cassopolis, & three grandchildren. She was preceded by her parents, husband Clif, daughter-in-law Jerral, & sister Shirley Wilson.

Cremation has taken place & inurnment will be at Union Cemetery.

Arrangements by Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 29, 2020.
