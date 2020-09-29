Beverly A. Pegalow



Oct. 3, 1933 - Sept. 25, 2020



UNION, MI - Beverly A. Pegalow, 86, of Union, passed Sept. 25 after an illness. She was born Oct. 3, 1933 in Union, the daughter of Fred & Eva Phillips.



Bev married Clifton Pegalow on June 9, 1951 in Three Rivers & he passed in 2002. Surviving are children, Deborah (Tony) Lang of Union & Phillip of Cassopolis, & three grandchildren. She was preceded by her parents, husband Clif, daughter-in-law Jerral, & sister Shirley Wilson.



Cremation has taken place & inurnment will be at Union Cemetery.



Arrangements by Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.





