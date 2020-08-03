1/1
Beverly Calvert
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Calvert

Sept. 2, 1953 - July 29, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Beverly J. Calvert, 66, died on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Surviving is her husband, Ronald Calvert; daughter, Dawn Melissa Wooten; son, Dale Wooten Jr; grandchildren, Bridgette, Ruby, and Matthew Wooten; and sisters, Joyce and Joan.

Graveside services will be on Wednesday, Aug 5, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka is handling the final arrangements. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hahn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved