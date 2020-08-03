Beverly Calvert
Sept. 2, 1953 - July 29, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Beverly J. Calvert, 66, died on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Surviving is her husband, Ronald Calvert; daughter, Dawn Melissa Wooten; son, Dale Wooten Jr; grandchildren, Bridgette, Ruby, and Matthew Wooten; and sisters, Joyce and Joan.
Graveside services will be on Wednesday, Aug 5, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka is handling the final arrangements. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com
.