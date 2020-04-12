|
|
Beverly D. Vance
April 14, 1924 - April 7, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Beverly D. Wolfe Vance, age 95, passed away of natural causes at Wellbrooke of South Bend on April 7, 2020. Beverly was born in Shelby County, IN to the late Lloyd C. and Bertha H. (Buescher) Engle. She had resided in South Bend since 1946, moving from Chicago, IL. On December 8, 1945 in Morristown, IN, Beverly and Marquam “Mark” O. Wolfe were united in marriage. Her husband preceded her in death on July 4, 1981. On June 3, 1986 in South Bend, she married Gilbert L. Vance who also preceded her in death on March 13, 2010. Two brothers, Morris “Bud” Engle and H. Pat Engle both preceded her in death.
Beverly is survived by her two children, Carol Wolfe (Robert) Neu of Bridgeville, PA and Donald M. (Elinor) Wolfe of Fairfield, IA; two stepsons, David (Barbara) Vance of Windsor, CO and Tom (Kathy) Vance of Portage, MI; a grandson, Evan W. (Estefi Pisciotta) Neu of San Francisco, CA; and two step-grandchildren, Andy Vance of Birmingham, AL and Kelly (Rob) Knecht of Ada, MI. Beverly is also survived by three step-great-grandchildren.
Beverly was born on her family's farm near Morristown, IN but grew up in Vero Beach, FL where her parents moved shortly after her birth. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother who took great pride in providing a nurturing and welcoming home. Among Beverly's greatest gifts to her family were her sense of fun and an abiding appreciation for and delight in the natural world. She had an uplifting personality with a cheerful, wise and practical outlook on life. Beverly was a beloved friend to many. She was a great listener who was always interested in and concerned for the wellbeing of others.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff of Wellbrooke who cared for Beverly with compassion during the last few years of her life.
Due to the Coronavirus restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger, IN. Pastor David Schrader of Grace United Methodist Church, where Beverly was a member, will officiate. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, South Bend is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Beverly may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 3012 S. Twyckenham Drive, South Bend, IN 46614 or to the South Bend-Elkhart Audubon Society, P.O. Box 581, Mishawaka, IN 46546, https://www.sbeaudubon.org. Online condolences may be offered to Beverly's family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020