Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Vance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly D. Vance

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly D. Vance Obituary
Beverly D. Vance

April 14, 1924 - April 7, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Beverly D. Wolfe Vance, age 95, passed away of natural causes at Wellbrooke of South Bend on April 7, 2020. Beverly was born in Shelby County, IN to the late Lloyd C. and Bertha H. (Buescher) Engle. She had resided in South Bend since 1946, moving from Chicago, IL. On December 8, 1945 in Morristown, IN, Beverly and Marquam “Mark” O. Wolfe were united in marriage. Her husband preceded her in death on July 4, 1981. On June 3, 1986 in South Bend, she married Gilbert L. Vance who also preceded her in death on March 13, 2010. Two brothers, Morris “Bud” Engle and H. Pat Engle both preceded her in death.

Beverly is survived by her two children, Carol Wolfe (Robert) Neu of Bridgeville, PA and Donald M. (Elinor) Wolfe of Fairfield, IA; two stepsons, David (Barbara) Vance of Windsor, CO and Tom (Kathy) Vance of Portage, MI; a grandson, Evan W. (Estefi Pisciotta) Neu of San Francisco, CA; and two step-grandchildren, Andy Vance of Birmingham, AL and Kelly (Rob) Knecht of Ada, MI. Beverly is also survived by three step-great-grandchildren.

Beverly was born on her family's farm near Morristown, IN but grew up in Vero Beach, FL where her parents moved shortly after her birth. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother who took great pride in providing a nurturing and welcoming home. Among Beverly's greatest gifts to her family were her sense of fun and an abiding appreciation for and delight in the natural world. She had an uplifting personality with a cheerful, wise and practical outlook on life. Beverly was a beloved friend to many. She was a great listener who was always interested in and concerned for the wellbeing of others.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff of Wellbrooke who cared for Beverly with compassion during the last few years of her life.

Due to the Coronavirus restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger, IN. Pastor David Schrader of Grace United Methodist Church, where Beverly was a member, will officiate. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, South Bend is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Beverly may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 3012 S. Twyckenham Drive, South Bend, IN 46614 or to the South Bend-Elkhart Audubon Society, P.O. Box 581, Mishawaka, IN 46546, https://www.sbeaudubon.org. Online condolences may be offered to Beverly's family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -