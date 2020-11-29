Beverly Harridge
Aug. 15, 1930 - Nov. 22, 2020
AMMON, ID - Beverly Ann Harridge, 90, of Ammon, passed away November 22, 2020, at her daughter's home. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice.
Bev was born August 15, 1930, in Winterset, Iowa, to Walter and Anna Clark Picken Cline. She grew up in Iowa and graduated from Winterset High School.
On February 4, 1949, she married Robert Layton Harridge in Mitchellville, Iowa. Together they were blessed with two children, Nancy and Steve. In Mitchellville, Bev was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking, flower gardening, and traveling. You could always entice her with any type of pie and playing a good round of cards. She also loved watching sports - especially cheering on her Hawkeyes and Fighting Irish, completing crossword puzzles, and playing a game of Scrabble. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Bev and Bob moved to South Bend, Indiana to be near their grandchildren in 1995. They were married 61 years when he passed in 2010. Bev later relocated to Ammon, Idaho in 2017, to live with Nancy and Simon.
Bev is survived by her loving daughter, Nancy (Simon Pimblott) Harridge of Idaho Falls, ID; granddaughter, Robyn (Jacob) Groshek, and their children: Lucy, Simon, and Josie, of Cleveland, OH; granddaughter, Erin (John) Billington, and their children: Grace, J.T., and Liam, of Nolensville, TN; grandson, Jared (Jessica) Harridge, and their children: Lincoln and Jovi, of Altoona, IA; granddaughter, Jenny (Brad) Craig, and their children: Sam and Jack, of Urbandale, IA; sister, Marilyn McNamara of Winterset, IA; brother-in-law, Robert Young of Iowa City, IA; and sister-in-law, Karen Vosberg of Ft. Dodge, IA.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son, Steve; her parents; brothers, Bud Cline and Jack Cline; sister, Dixie Young and Artis Fenimore; sister-in-law, Ev Cline; and brothers-in-law, Pat McNamara, Roger Fenimore, and Louie Vosberg.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Services will be held in Iowa at a later date.
