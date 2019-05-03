Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Harris

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beverly Harris Obituary
Beverly Harris

Nov. 25, 1943 - April 29, 2019

PLYMOUTH, IN - Beverly Jane Harris, 75, of Plymouth, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019.

Bev was the wife of Robert Harris who passed in 2014 and is the mother of Doug (Angie) Harris of Greenwood, IN and Jennifer (Bob) Fogle of Plymouth, IN. Family and friends will gather at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan St., Plymouth on Friday, May 3 from 4 - 8 p.m. Funeral Services will take place in the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, with Pastor Bill Hemmig officiating.

Condolences may be sent to the family through www.johnson-danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
Download Now