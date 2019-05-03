|
|
Beverly Harris
Nov. 25, 1943 - April 29, 2019
PLYMOUTH, IN - Beverly Jane Harris, 75, of Plymouth, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019.
Bev was the wife of Robert Harris who passed in 2014 and is the mother of Doug (Angie) Harris of Greenwood, IN and Jennifer (Bob) Fogle of Plymouth, IN. Family and friends will gather at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan St., Plymouth on Friday, May 3 from 4 - 8 p.m. Funeral Services will take place in the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, with Pastor Bill Hemmig officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family through www.johnson-danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 3, 2019