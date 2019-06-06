Beverly J. Axline



March 11, 1944 - June 3, 2019



NILES, MI - Beverly Axline, 75, of Niles, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, in Flagstaff, AZ while visiting her son and daughter-in-law.



Beverly was born on March 11, 1944 to the late Clyde and Louella (Bennett) Dillon in Columbus, Ohio. She was the 5th of 8 girls.



On November 26, 1966, Beverly married Donald Axline and they had five children.



Beverly enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, camping, and bike riding, playing Bunco with the Bunco girls every month, crossword puzzles, and watching various TV shows. She was a devout Catholic who attended Mass at St. Mark Catholic Church.



Beverly loved spending time with her family and friends. She was employed at the local Niles Goodwill for 20 years.



Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Louella (Bennett) Dillon; and sisters, Loretta Murib in 2016, Delores Mays in 2015, Vera Barrows in 1999, and Donna Jean Dolfi in 1967.



Beverly is survived by her husband of 53 years, Don; children, Michael (Tracy) Axline of Niles, Tim (Stacey) Axline of Flagstaff, AZ, Teresa Axline of Niles, Steve (Melissa) Axline of Edwardsburg, and Angela (Scott) Doorn of South Bend; eight grandchildren, Stephanie, Lyndsee, William, Ashley, Shae, Autumn, Shelby, and Dominic; 4 great-grandchildren, Aydian, Malena, Zola, and Zayne; sisters, Patricia Dahmer of Port St. Lucie, FL, Sharon Gearheart of Columbus, OH, and Linda Gearheart of Trenton, New Jersey, and several nieces and nephews scattered all across the U.S. and overseas.



The Mass of Catholic Burial for Beverly J. Axline will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Saint Mark Catholic Church, 3 N. 19th St., Niles. A Committal Service will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Niles.



The family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Brown Funeral Home in Niles with a recitation of The Rosary at 7:00 p.m.



Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary