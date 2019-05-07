Beverly J. Fisette



June 16, 1936 - May 4, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Beverly J. Fisette, 82, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. She was born June 16, 1936 in South Bend to the late Russell and Esther (Croft) Carter.



Beverly is survived by five sons, John, Richard, Michael, Mark, and Keith Fisette, fourteen grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. She is preceded by one son, Brian Fisette; one sister, Elizabeth Murray; and four brothers, Harold, Kenneth, Walter, and Robert Carter.



Beverly was a loving mother and grandmother. She was friends with everyone she met and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.



Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, May 8 from 2-6 PM at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend. Services will be held at 6:00 PM at the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Adam Clark officiating.



Contributions in memory of Beverly may be made to The , 130 Red Coach Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545; or The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 6931 Arlington Rd., Bethesda, MD 20814.