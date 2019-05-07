Home

Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Beverly J. Fisette Obituary
June 16, 1936 - May 4, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Beverly J. Fisette, 82, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. She was born June 16, 1936 in South Bend to the late Russell and Esther (Croft) Carter.

Beverly is survived by five sons, John, Richard, Michael, Mark, and Keith Fisette, fourteen grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. She is preceded by one son, Brian Fisette; one sister, Elizabeth Murray; and four brothers, Harold, Kenneth, Walter, and Robert Carter.

Beverly was a loving mother and grandmother. She was friends with everyone she met and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, May 8 from 2-6 PM at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend. Services will be held at 6:00 PM at the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Adam Clark officiating.

Contributions in memory of Beverly may be made to The , 130 Red Coach Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545; or The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 6931 Arlington Rd., Bethesda, MD 20814. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 7, 2019
