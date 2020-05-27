Beverly J. Otolski
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly J. Otolski

Nov. 13, 1942 - May 22, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Beverly Otolski, 77, and love of Jerome Otolski's life, passed away on May 22, 2020.

Beverly was born November 13, 1942 in South Bend to the late Roman and Helen (Micinski) Grajczyk. She is also preceded in death by her daughters, Tracy Batdorf, Theresa Hans, and Marka Cote. On August 7, 1965, Beverly married her loving husband of 54 years, Jerome Otolski. He survives along with their daughter, Rebecca (Don) Pauley; grandchildren, Jeremy (Jenn) Schriefer, Christopher (Bianca) Schriefer, Jaclyn Batdorf, Nick (Becky) Batdorf, Brandy Hans, Jonas (Theresa) Hans, Steven (Christina) Hans, Jennifer Schriefer, Jessi Schriefer, Jamie (Chris) Bennitt, and Steve Cote, 22 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren: and a brother, Larry Grajczyk.

Beverly was a parishioner of St. Anthony De Padua. She was a member of the Golden Cluster Society at St. Hedwig and an honorary member of American Legion Post 357. Beverly enjoyed occasional trips to the boat, dancing, and playing bingo. She also enjoyed her family Christmas gatherings. Beverly loved having friends and family come over to play card and dice games.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriner Hospitals.

Visitation will be 5:00pm-7:00pm, Thursday, May 28, 2020 in St. Joseph Funeral Home, Mayflower Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Friday, May 29, 2020 at St. Anthony de Padua. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.sjfh.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
Send Flowers
MAY
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Anthony de Padua
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved