Beverly J. Otolski
Nov. 13, 1942 - May 22, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Beverly Otolski, 77, and love of Jerome Otolski's life, passed away on May 22, 2020.
Beverly was born November 13, 1942 in South Bend to the late Roman and Helen (Micinski) Grajczyk. She is also preceded in death by her daughters, Tracy Batdorf, Theresa Hans, and Marka Cote. On August 7, 1965, Beverly married her loving husband of 54 years, Jerome Otolski. He survives along with their daughter, Rebecca (Don) Pauley; grandchildren, Jeremy (Jenn) Schriefer, Christopher (Bianca) Schriefer, Jaclyn Batdorf, Nick (Becky) Batdorf, Brandy Hans, Jonas (Theresa) Hans, Steven (Christina) Hans, Jennifer Schriefer, Jessi Schriefer, Jamie (Chris) Bennitt, and Steve Cote, 22 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren: and a brother, Larry Grajczyk.
Beverly was a parishioner of St. Anthony De Padua. She was a member of the Golden Cluster Society at St. Hedwig and an honorary member of American Legion Post 357. Beverly enjoyed occasional trips to the boat, dancing, and playing bingo. She also enjoyed her family Christmas gatherings. Beverly loved having friends and family come over to play card and dice games.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriner Hospitals.
Visitation will be 5:00pm-7:00pm, Thursday, May 28, 2020 in St. Joseph Funeral Home, Mayflower Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Friday, May 29, 2020 at St. Anthony de Padua. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 27, 2020.