|
|
Beverly J. “Bev” Trone
June 17, 1930 - Sept. 25, 2019
CULVER`, IN - Beverly J. Trone of Culver, Indiana passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the age of 89.
Bev was born in Elyria, Ohio on June 17, 1930, the daughter of James and Hilda (Peterson) Knittle. She graduated from West Technical High School, Cleveland, Ohio, in 1948, and attended Bowling Green University. On February 6, 1952, Bev married Robert M. Geariety in North Olmsted, Ohio. The welcomed their son, Bradd J. Geariety into their family in 1961. Bob passed away in January, 1965. As anyone who knew her caring nature, Bev cared for him during his illness.
At the suggestion of family, Bev brought Bradd to attend Culver Academy Woodcraft Camp in 1972. This is where Bradd met Pete Trone, a longtime Culver resident, Woodcraft Camp Director and Admissions Officer. Bradd thought his mother should also meet him. Pete and Bev were married August 18, 1974, in the Academy Chapel. They spend 42 years happily married in Culver, Indiana, until Pete's death in 2016. They also spent many winters enjoying Fort Meyers Beach, Florida.
Bev started part-time as the secretary of the Culver Military Academy Library on October 19, 1975. She then went to full-time on July 2, 1977, and retired March 26, 1993.
Bev quickly became involved in the Culver community upon her marriage to Pete by immersing herself in Tri Kappa (now a member of the Associate Chapter), Bible Study and various Book Clubs. Pete and Bev were both active in the Lake Maxinkuckee Yacht Club. Bev was a longtime and very active member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in South Bend, Indiana.
The Trones spent their time between their home on Academy Road and the summer Trone cottage on East Shore Lane until 2000 when they built a new permanent home on the Lane. Both Pete and Bev enjoyed many cruises on Lake Maxinkuckee.
As a child of the Depression, Bev always had a positive attitude and giving spirit. Many will remember her baked goods, Pete's Dip and her seasoned pretzels. She will be missed by a large group of family and friends.
Bev is survived by her son, Bradd J. (Lyn) Geariety of Tallahassee, Florida; grandson, James Paul Geariety of Sanford, Florida; brother, Richard J. (Norma) Knittle of Midland, Texas, and many loving nieces and nephews who have been a very important part of her life.
A time of visitation will be held at the Odom Funeral Home, 104 E. Lakeshore Drive, Culver, Indiana on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM EST. Rev. Jeff Zell will officiate Funeral Services at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM EST, with one hour visitation prior to the service. Interment will follow at Washington Cemetery, Culver, Indiana at 2:00 PM EST.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 225 E. Haney Ave., South Bend, Indiana 46613-2499 or to Marshall County Humane Society, 11165 13th Road, Plymouth, Indiana 46563 or to a charity of donor's choice in her memory.
The Odom Funeral Home, Culver, is honored to be entrusted with caring for the family.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019