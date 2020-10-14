Beverly Jane Emerick
July 4, 1927 - Oct. 9, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Beverly Jane Emerick passed away peacefully at Creekside Village Nursing Home in Mishawaka, Indiana. She was born in Mishawaka, Indiana to the late Thomas Sr. and Margaret (Sapp) Emerick. Beverly was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Emerick and Rosemary Emerick; four brothers, Thomas Jr., George Sr., Dennis, and John; and two nephews, David and Cliff Emerick.
Left to cherish her memories is her sister, Dianna Emerick of Granger, Indiana. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Ellen (Tom Jr.) Emerick of Mishawaka, Indiana and Beverly (George Sr.) Emerick of Waveland, Mississippi; nieces, Betty (D.J.) Stratton, Jennifer Stratton, Linda (Mike) Nekvasil, Ava (Bryant) Hirstius, Pam (Andy) Buehler, and Candy (Terry) Duvieilh; and nephews, Scott Emerick, Richard (Kathy) Matson, Jim (Linda) Matson, Christopher Matson, and Michael (Libby) Matson, George (Debra) Emerick Jr., Mark (Monica) Emerick, and Brian (Jane) Emerick. In addition, she also has numerous generations of nieces and nephews throughout our great country.
Beverly liked ice cream, always vanilla. She knew what she liked and you could never change her mind on anything. She loved to travel, going to church, and especially Christmas. In her younger years she liked jigsaw puzzles, word search, and coloring. Her favorite singer was Clint Black. She saw his concert in Branson, Missouri and was thrilled. She liked to watch the Property Brothers (to her it was “The Brothers”). Once a week with Betty they looked forward to having their hair done by our friend Karen.
Beverly was a Christian, a true believer. She always looked forward to Bible study every Sunday at Creekside Village. Thank you Jerry and Sonia Standsberry for coming from Shipshewana so our study group could hear the word of God, pray and sing songs praising our Lord. I always will be forever grateful. Jerry called Beverly his firecracker (she was born on the fourth of July) and his ice cream queen. Thank you both and bless you!
Thank you to all the RNs and workers at Creekside Village. Her care was always respectful and professional. You made her feel like it was her home. Thank you and bless you all.
Those who love her will always miss her and cherish our memories.
There will not be any visitation or services at the Palmer Funeral Homes - Bubb Chapel.
A celebration of Beverly's life will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
