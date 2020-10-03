Beverly Jane Woodruff
July 8, 1932 - Sept. 30, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Surviving are her sons, William (Norma) Woodruff Jr. & Ronald (Bobbi Jo) Woodruff, both of Mishawaka, four grand & 14 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Barbara Graves & Patricia Woodruff; her sister, Opal Bufford; & her brother, Larry Contat.
Visitation will be held 2-6 pm Sun., Oct. 4, 2020 at East United Methodist Church, 1621 E. 3rd Street, Mishawaka. There will also be 1 hour of visitation prior to the 11am Funeral service Mon., Oct. 5, 2020 at East United Methodist Church.
