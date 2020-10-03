1/1
Beverly Jane Woodruff
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Jane Woodruff

July 8, 1932 - Sept. 30, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Surviving are her sons, William (Norma) Woodruff Jr. & Ronald (Bobbi Jo) Woodruff, both of Mishawaka, four grand & 14 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Barbara Graves & Patricia Woodruff; her sister, Opal Bufford; & her brother, Larry Contat.

Visitation will be held 2-6 pm Sun., Oct. 4, 2020 at East United Methodist Church, 1621 E. 3rd Street, Mishawaka. There will also be 1 hour of visitation prior to the 11am Funeral service Mon., Oct. 5, 2020 at East United Methodist Church.

To see Bev's full obituary, please visit our website at www.CruzFamilyFH.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
East United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
East United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
East United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Osceola
1109 Lincolnway West
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-8460
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Osceola

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved